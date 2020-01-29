Menu

Video: ‘Jesse one more time and you’re f**king off’ – Solskjaer to Man United’s Lingard

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly disappointed with Jesse Lingard in the 58th minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against rivals Man City.

The Norwegian appeared to shout ‘one more time and you’re f**king off’ to the England international after a slight blunder.

Lingard, who has struggled in the last year for the Red Devils, actually had some encouraging moments in this evening’s encounter. The star’s lovely skill won United the free-kick that led to Nemanja Matic’s goal.

Take a look at Solskjaer’s X-rated rant towards Lingard below:

