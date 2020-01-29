Video: Mo Salah scores ice-cold penalty for Liverpool vs West Ham

In the 33rd minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Divock Origi was brought down just outside the six-yard area.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah stepped up to the spot and sent Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way with a fine penalty.

VAR was consulted briefly before the spot-kick was taken.

Take a look at the superstar’s spot-kick below:

MO SALAH ? Liverpool convert from the spot! ? pic.twitter.com/KvJVgeXEm4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 29, 2020

Pictures from DAZN.