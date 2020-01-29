Menu

Video: Mo Salah scores ice-cold penalty for Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

In the 33rd minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Divock Origi was brought down just outside the six-yard area.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah stepped up to the spot and sent Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way with a fine penalty.

VAR was consulted briefly before the spot-kick was taken.

Take a look at the superstar’s spot-kick below:

Pictures from DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Fabia Mohamed Salah