Video: Raphael Varane’s tidy finish for Real Madrid vs Zaragoza

Real Madrid CF
In the 5th minute of this evening’s Copa Del Rey clash between Zaragoza and Real Madrid, Los Blancos took the lead after a quickly-taken short corner.

Midfield maestro Toni Kroos drilled the ball across the face of the goal, defender Raphael Varane was on hand to tap the ball into the back of the net at the back post.

The centre-back won’t have to produce much simpler finishes than this in his career, Zaragoza’s defence was punished for being half-asleep.

Take a look at Varane’s opener:

