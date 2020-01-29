Menu

Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold almost scores shock own goal for Liverpool vs West Ham

In the 70th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham, England international Declan Rice fired a shot on goal that forced a save out of Alisson Becker.

The Reds stopper parried the ball into Trent Alexander-Arnold’s path and the right-back’s attempt at clearing the ball almost saw the ball fly into his own net.

The post saved Alexander-Arnold from scoring a strange own goal.

Take a look a the comical moment below:

Pictures from NBC Sports.

