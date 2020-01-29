Menu

Video: Vinicius Junior scores lovely lob for Real Madrid vs Zaragoza

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

In the 71st minute of Real Madrid’s Copa Del Rey encounter against Zaragoza, Los Blancos made it 3-0 after some fine work from Vinicius Junior.

The 19-year-old charged at Zaragoza’s defence before playing a tidy one-two with James Rodriguez, the tricky winger picked the ball back up in the box and effortlessly lobbed it over the keeper.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have cruised to victory tonight against a respectably weaker side.

Take a look at the Brazilian starlet’s fine goal below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Copa Del Rey Vinicius Vinicius Junior Zaragoza