Video: Vinicius Junior scores lovely lob for Real Madrid vs Zaragoza

In the 71st minute of Real Madrid’s Copa Del Rey encounter against Zaragoza, Los Blancos made it 3-0 after some fine work from Vinicius Junior.

The 19-year-old charged at Zaragoza’s defence before playing a tidy one-two with James Rodriguez, the tricky winger picked the ball back up in the box and effortlessly lobbed it over the keeper.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have cruised to victory tonight against a respectably weaker side.

Take a look at the Brazilian starlet’s fine goal below:

¡Y cae el tercero! Vinicius anota el tres a cero y sentencia el partido.#Copadelrey pic.twitter.com/L0JLkBcBY9 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) January 29, 2020