Dani Ceballos has been linked with cutting short his loan stint at Arsenal this week, but he has seemingly issued a clear response over his intentions.

It’s been a struggle for the 23-year-old so far this year after sealing his season-long loan deal from Real Madrid last summer.

While he initially was a key figure in the Arsenal line-up, an injury blow in November which has kept him out of action until this month has seemingly derailed his hopes of cementing himself in the Gunners starting XI on a regular basis.

The Spaniard did get minutes under his belt in the FA Cup win over Bournemouth on Monday night and he’ll hope that’s the start of a fresh bid to get back into the side, but he has been linked with cutting short his loan spell and moving elsewhere on a temporary basis.

Ceballos will no doubt want to try and make a case to be included in Spain’s squad for EURO 2020 this summer, and so time will tell if he gets opportunities to prove his worth under Mikel Arteta in the coming months as he has seemingly ruled out the idea of an exit from north London ahead of schedule.

That’s the way the tweet above has been interpreted by AS, who suggest that Ceballos has made his intentions clear and will likely remain at Arsenal for the remainder of the campaign.

That will perhaps be a boost for Mikel Arteta as it saves him the headache of trying to bring in a replacement for Ceballos if he did leave this week, but time will tell whether or not his compatriot can now impress in training to earn his spot in the side.

With Arsenal still hoping to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League coupled with their pursuit of the FA Cup and Europa League, there are still plenty of games and the Real Madrid loanee will no doubt hope that his chances will come.