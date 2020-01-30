Dani Ceballos has reportedly accepted he’s going to have to see out the rest of the season at loan club Arsenal despite being linked with a January transfer move away.

This latest update on the Spaniard’s future comes from The Athletic, who tonight state that Arsenal have stood their ground on keeping the Real Madrid midfielder, despite interest from Valencia.

Ceballos has not had the best of times at the Emirates Stadium this season, despite initially looking an exciting addition on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has long been considered a top young talent, but he’s had trouble getting back into contention following a spell out injured.

Ceballos faces plenty of competition for places at AFC, and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for him.

New manager Mikel Arteta perhaps doesn’t seem to fancy Ceballos in quite the same way that his predecessor Unai Emery did, but fans will surely now hope he can get more of a chance to show what he can do.

The fact that Arsenal are described as having stood their ground on his exit by The Athletic perhaps suggests Arteta will now ease him back into his first-team plans.