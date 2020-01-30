According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Arsenal’s possible January deal to sign Southampton right-back Cedric Soares will be worth a total of £5m.

Ornstein is well-regarded when it comes to Arsenal’s transfers and he claims that the Gunners’ total £5m package will cover a loan fee, Cedric’s wages and possibly ‘other savings’.

It’s reported that one of these ‘other savings’ could see Mikel Arteta’s side paying Cedric a loyalty bonus that is usually owed to players upon the ending of their contracts – however this is yet to be confirmed by Ornstein.

A deal of this nature looks like it cold work well for both sides.

The Gunners are in need of defensive reinforcements and the Saints can make some cash from a player that’s set to leave for a free once his contract expires this summer.

Cedric’s primary role will likely be to act as Hector Bellerin’s backup. The Portugal international has also filled in at left-back during his career, making him an attractive option for the Gunners – who currently have Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac sidelined.

Cedric joined Southampton in the summer of 2015 and has gone on to make 120 Premier League appearances for the Saints, chipping in with 12 assists.

The Portuguese full-back is accustomed to Premier League football and has experience of playing for a big club, having spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.

Cedric has made 19 appearances for the Saints across all competitions this season.