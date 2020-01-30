According to Portuguese outlet Record, Barcelona have agreed a summer deal for Sporting Braga ace Francisco Trincao.

Record claim that the Blaugrana have agreed a €31m deal for the right-winger, with the Portuguese outlet suggesting that super agent Jorge Mendes helped orchestrate the deal.

It’s even added that Trincao’s agent was in Barcelona earlier today to close the terms of the ace’s contract, with the ace reportedly set to sign a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old has three goals and six assists across 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Trincao turned in a fine display in Braga’s 2-1 win against Moreirense last night, the youngster chipped in with a goal and an assist to spur his side to victory.

Perhaps this performance was inspired by his potential move to Barcelona reaching an advanced stage.

Trincao certainly seems highly-rated within the Portugal setup, as per Transfermarkt, the ace has won 38 youth caps for his country from Under-17s to Under-21s level.