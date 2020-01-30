(Photo) Bruno Fernandes poses in Manchester United gear for the first time

Miguel Ruben Pinho has posted the first picture of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United gear.

The Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder has long been linked with the Red Devils and a final official announcement from the club is surely now not far away.

See above as Fernandes poses alongside his signed contract in a United tracksuit, though we’re yet to see him with his new shirt and squad number.

The Portugal international should be a quality signing for MUFC, who have long looked in need of more spark and goal threat from midfield.