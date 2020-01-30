Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly urged the club’s board to ‘go the extra mile’ and launch a late transfer bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

This potential late January transfer window drama comes as Cavani’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid has fallen through, according to the Daily Star, with Chelsea now weighing up a late bid.

Chelsea fans can perhaps afford to get their hopes up again, as the report suggests Lampard is desperate to land the out-of-favour Uruguayan.

Cavani is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 198 goals and has enjoyed a fantastic career in Europe, having also been prolific during his time at Serie A giants Napoli.

It’s easy to image the 32-year-old could adjust to the demands of the Premier League and at the very least make a fine short-term signing for Chelsea.

The Blues need more options up front this season after relying heavily on youngster Tammy Abraham, while Lampard hasn’t given many opportunities to backup forwards Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud.

Cavani would surely be an upgrade, and Lampard has previously made it clear how much he rates him, as seen in the video below…

"I always loved his mentality and attitude." Edinson Cavani to Chelsea this month? ? pic.twitter.com/Lid3qvyZAw — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, there could be another late arrival at CFC if reports elsewhere are to be believed.

In a similar vein to the Cavani rumour, Chelsea are also said to be preparing a late bid to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to the Telegraph.