Cedric Bakambu reacts after Barcelona perform dramatic u-turn on loan transfer

Cedric Bakambu has taken to Twitter to react to a potential loan move to Barcelona falling through at the last minute.

The Beijing Guoan forward quote tweeted a post from Catalunya Radio that was based on a report from French outlet L’Equipe.

The striker asked popular football website Transfermarkt to change his history to include ‘almost Barcelona’.

L’Equipe claim that Barcelona agreed a loan move for the former Villarreal forward, which also included an option to make the deal permanent.

Beijing’s president agreed to the move after a request from Bakambu, giving the green-light for the striker to seal a transfer to one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The report adds that Bakambu left his side’s preparations for their upcoming Asian Champions League clash in Seoul, South Korea, to fly to Hong Kong before travelling to Spain.

L’Equipe shockingly claim that the forward was preparing to board his flight to Spain when Eric Abidal called Bakambu to inform him that Barcelona were pulling out of the deal.

Take a look at the Congolese star’s post on a move to Barcelona being called off:

Yo @Transfermarkt change my transfer history with "Almost @FCBarcelona" please ?? No matter what happens we trust the process.

Thank God for everything ?? See you an other time @AntoGriezmann ? https://t.co/eeOzZMU7V2 — Cédric Bakambu (@Bakambu17) January 30, 2020

The 28-year-old also wrote ‘see you another time Antoine Griezmann’. We can only imagine how heartbreaking it is for a player to see a move called off at such an advanced stage.

If these reports are correct, should Barcelona be ashamed of themselves for pulling the plug – and essentially ending a dream opportunity for Bakambu, at the last minute?

The bizarre part of this surprising turn of events is that Bakambu actually proved himself to be a top striker during his time in La Liga with Villarreal. He seemed like a fine replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.