Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has reportedly agreed a deal to join Brighton after snubbing a contract from the Blues.

In a huge blow for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, it’s claimed that the highly-rated young defender has stunned the club’s management by leaving for Brighton, according to Goal.

Lamptey was apparently highly rated by Lampard, but it seems he’s been persuaded that the best move for his development would be to try to get more playing time at Brighton.

This could, in fairness, be a sensible strategy from the 19-year-old, with another impressive young right-back also coming through at Chelsea right now in the form of Reece James.

At this stage in his career, Lamptey could do with ensuring he plays regularly at a high level, and Brighton looks a good place for young footballers to learn their trade at the moment.

In another blow for CFC, Goal also suggest it’s not looking good for the west Londoners in their pursuit of Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

Chelsea could really do with a signing up front before Friday’s transfer deadline, and have also been linked with Edinson Cavani by the Daily Star.