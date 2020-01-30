Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly dating Love Island winner Amber Gill.

The Blues ace has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge, and it now seems he’s scored off the pitch as well.

According to the Sun, Tomori and Gill have been on a couple of dates after she left a suggestive comment on his Instagram page.

A friend of Amber’s told the Sun: “They’ve been on two dates in as many weeks in London.

“He’s even met her really good friends, so that tells you how serious she’s taking it. They’ve been chatting for quite a while now but only recently met properly.

“They are both really busy and she doesn’t go on many dates, so it’s a really good sign.

“The fact she has posted a public display of affection, by flirting on Instagram, is a good sign too. She’s not usually one to show her feelings so quickly.”

Fair play to Tomori, he and Gill could become one of football’s next big power couples if this works out!