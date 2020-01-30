Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani about new Red Devils signing Bruno Fernandes.

The former England defender uploaded a video to his YouTube channel following today’s official announcement of the Fernandes signing, and it’s clear he’s as excited as most Man Utd fans probably are to see the classy attacking midfielder in action at Old Trafford.

In the video, Ferdinand claims to have spoken to his old team-mates Ronaldo and Nani about Fernandes, who they’ll know from the Portugal national team.

United fans will be pleased to know it seems Ronaldo rates Fernandes highly, speaking in glowing terms about his ability to create chances.

“Cristiano said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him. He can manipulate the ball, take the ball, confident,” Ferdinand said.

“These is the type of things that you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player.

“So fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful and confident that this guy can go out there and do the job.”

He adds that Nani told him he thinks the 25-year-old is perfect for English football, which will also be comforting as that’s perhaps the one main worry about the player going into this move.

Fernandes has lit up the Portuguese league and if he can come anywhere close to that kind of form with MUFC he’ll surely be a big hit in the Premier League too.