Barcelona have officially announced that Carles Perez has joined Roma on an initial loan move with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been limited to 12 appearances for the senior side so far this season, while he has scored two goals and provided three assists.

However, given Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have all struggled with their own injury problems so far this campaign, Perez would arguably have been disappointed not to get more playing time.

That is perhaps a key reason behind his decision to move on in January, as Barcelona have confirmed in a club statement that he has joined Roma on loan initially for €1m, while the Italian giants will pay his wages and splash out a further €11m in the summer to make it a permanent switch.

In addition to that, they could pay €3.5m more in bonuses, taking the whole transfer up to €15.5m in total if all goes to plan.

Barcelona appear to have safeguarded themselves too though, with the statement adding that they have the right of first refusal on any future sale, and so that gives them the opportunity to bring Perez back to the Nou Camp in the coming years if he does kick on and become a top player.

For now, he arrives as an important reinforcement for Roma as after they lost Nicolo Zaniolo to a serious knee injury this month, they needed a replacement to help step in as they continue to chase a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

Perez will undoubtedly be seen as more than just a short-term solution though, and it remains to be seen if being handed a more prominent role and regular playing time brings the best out of him to showcase that he is capable of delivering at the top level when given a chance.