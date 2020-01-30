Manchester United have officially confirmed that defender Marcos Rojo is leaving the Red Devils to re-join boyhood club Estudiantes on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Red Devils signed the Argentine in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £16m, as per BBC Sport. Rojo has struggled with injuries over the last couple of years and has fallen down the pecking order at centre-back.

The 29-year-old has only made nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, with Eric Bailly returning from the sidelines – it seems wise for United to part ways with the ace as he’s out of the first-team picture.

Rojo announced his return to the Argentine outfit on Instagram earlier today, take a look here.

?? We can confirm Marcos Rojo has returned to his homeland to join Estudiantes on loan for the rest of the season. Best of luck, Marcos! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Rojo was pictured sporting a Paris Saint-Germain shirt whilst visiting his former club at the end of last year, the Mirror claim that United ace has had some time off in a bid to secure himself an exit.

It’s nice to see that the aggressive defender has been given the chance to return to his boyhood club, Rojo starred for his hometown outfit before making a name of himself in Europe, thus earning a move to the Red Devils.

Some United supporters will undoubtedly miss Rojo’s unmatched passion and desire, the Premier League will also miss the commitment that the Argentine showed – however big or small the occasion.