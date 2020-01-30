Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Nemanja Matic’s sending off during last night’s fixture against City was an absolute joke.

The Serbian international did very well on the pitch and scored the winner which was also his first goal of the season. However, Matic’s game did not have a happy ending as he was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. He brought down Bernardo Silva which propelled referee Kevin Friend to give him his marching orders.

Solskjaer was far from pleased with Matic’s sending off and spoke about it after the game. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager said: “Never a sending off. For me, an absolute joke. It’s ironic really that he gets a yellow with his first foul, almost gets a yellow with his second foul, which isn’t even a foul. Yep, the last one is a yellow card, but a red overall? Nowhere near. How many times did they foul us today? How many times was Dan James fouled? In the first half, Jesse? They’ve given us absolutely everything these boys, I’m so incredibly proud. To come here and win twice in a short space.”

Matic’s challenge on Silva which led to his second yellow card didn’t seem anything major but it wasn’t needed. It was a disappointing ending to a fine game for the Serb. United eventually won the match 1-0 but City advanced to the finalm winning 3-2 on aggregate.

The Red Devils next play Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.