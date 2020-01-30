Video: Gary Neville fires WARNING to Ed Woodward and Glazers following Man Utd fan attacks

Gary Neville has fired a thinly-veiled warning to Ed Woodward and the Glazers following the Manchester United fan attack on Woodward’s home.

Whilst clearly not condoning the behaviour of the Red Devils supporters involved in this incident, Neville did seem to suggest things would have to change at the top of the club in order to calm the mood amongst an increasingly angry fan-base.

Gary Neville on Manchester United fans attacking Ed Woodward's home ?"The fans have taken out that frustration in a way that's gone too far, they feel as though their voice isn't being heard. No man and his family deserve it, the fans heads have gone" pic.twitter.com/3NCYIq9R1G — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 30, 2020

Neville pointed out that United have been poorly run for too long now and protests have been coming for some time, and that this looks unlikely to get better.

Clearly, Woodward and his family deserve to feel safe in their own home and no one wants to see ugly scenes like this happen again, but the United board could do well to listen to Neville’s balanced take on the situation and try to give a reason for the Old Trafford crowd to feel more positive about the direction of the club again.