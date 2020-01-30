Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas is reportedly in line to succeed Gary Lineker as the main man in the BBC’s football coverage.

The 36-year-old has established himself as one of the finest pundits in the business since injury forced him into an early retirement from playing, and it looks like he could soon land a big role at the BBC.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenas could replace Lineker as one of the broadcaster’s main presenters in the next two years, and he can expect to triple his £210,000 salary if he does.

Lineker has been a household name on BBC football for decades now, and has done tremendous work presenting Match of the Day, becoming a real icon in football television.

These would be big shoes for Jenas to fill, but he does look like someone who could have a big future as a presenter.

The Mail claim the BBC do not want to phase Lineker out, but are planning to replace him with Jenas whenever he does end up moving on.