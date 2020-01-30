Manchester United have reportedly had a bid rejected for Bournemouth forward Joshua King as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to solve his problems up front.

The 28-year-old forward was at Man Utd as a youngster, and actually worked under Solskjaer while he was in charge of the club’s reserves.

And according to the Telegraph, Solskjaer and King could have been set for a reunion at Old Trafford this season, only for Bournemouth to block the Norway international’s potential departure.

King has been an important player for the Cherries and it makes sense that Eddie Howe would want to keep him to help his side fight against relegation this season.

United were seemingly optimistic they could get a deal for King done, according to the Telegraph, but it seems they’ll now have to look at other targets for that position.

Marcus Rashford’s injury surely makes a new striker a priority for MUFC this January, and there’s not a lot of time left for them to get someone in.

It may be that they have to resort to some pretty desperate solutions in that department, with the Times also linking them with Salomon Rondon.