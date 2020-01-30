Juventus and Inter could reportedly be on a collision course in the transfer market as they’ve both been paired with an interest in Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli.

The two Italian giants are currently locked in a battle over the Serie A title this season, with Juve just edging it with a three-point lead at the top after 21 games.

In turn, they’ll both undoubtedly be focused on the title scrap in the coming months, but reports would suggest that they could clash over a shared transfer target too.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus have set their sights on Castrovilli, who is also said to be of interest to Inter who are monitoring him too.

However, it won’t be cheap to prise him away from their Serie A rivals, as it’s claimed that the 22-year-old already has a valuation of over €30m.

With that in mind, time will tell whether or not a deal can be reached in the summer, and whether it will be Juventus or Inter who manage to prise him away from Florence.

Castrovilli is enjoying an impressive campaign to date as he’s made 22 appearances having established himself as a key figure for Fiorentina while he’s chipped in with three goals and two assists from midfield to help them stay a safe distance away from trouble.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not that impressive form leads to an exit this summer, with Fiorentina seemingly setting the bar high for any interested parties in a bid to perhaps fend off interest and keep their best players for as long as possible.