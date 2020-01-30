Liverpool are reportedly expected to launch a summer transfer window bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

In what would be one of the most exciting deals of the summer, it’s claimed that Liverpool would likely be up against big names like Bayern Munich and one of Barcelona or Real Madrid for Havertz’s signature, according to Bild, as translated by the Daily Star.

The Germany international is one of the most highly rated young players in the world right now, having shone for some time in the Bundesliga.

Still only 20 years of age, Havertz has already amassed 128 games for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 33 goals, while he’s also earned seven caps for the senior German national team, scoring one goal.

It seems clear Havertz could be a fine fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and this is not the first time he’s been linked with the Reds.

Mundo Deportivo have previously claimed LFC have an interest in the youngster, and that they could offer as much as £105million for him.

Liverpool have been outstanding this season and it’s hard to imagine any area they really need to improve in, but Havertz would surely be a signing for the future as well as the present, and a superb one at that.