Lee Bowyer commits his future to Charlton until 2023

Months of speculation regarding the long-term future of Charlton Athletic boss, Lee Bowyer has finally been put to bed after the announcement of a new three-year contract for the highly-rated coach. Bowyer, who started his playing career at The Valley, has always been held in high regard by the Addicks’ supporters, not least for guiding the club back into the Championship via the League One playoffs last term.

Much of the off-field uncertainty that has hamstrung Charlton in recent seasons appears to have been resolved, following the sale of the club by previous owner Roland Duchatelet, to its new owners, East Street Investments (ESI).

ESI appear to have ambitious plans to get the club back in the Premier League, the first phase of which was to tie down Bowyer to a new long-term deal. Bowyer admitted the fact that he’s “going to have some funds” to play with was a huge factor in signing on the dotted line.

Last season, Bowyer performed miracles on a shoestring budget during Charlton’s 2018/19 League 1 campaign, keeping them competitive at the top end of the table throughout. A last-gasp playoff win over Sunderland secured an unlikely promotion back into England’s second tier, which is becoming increasingly harder for promoted League 1 sides to compete in.

Nevertheless, the Addicks have defied the leading Championship oddsmakers most weeks this season, who had tipped Charlton for an immediate return to League One following their narrow playoff final success in May. However, Bowyer’s motivation and discipline has kept the squad firmly focused on the task at hand.

January additions much-needed to steer Bowyer and Charlton clear of the bottom three

Bowyer knows that the January transfer window will be important to give his squad that much needed leg up over the other sides in the bottom half of the table. The last thing Bowyer and the Addicks’ new owners want is to become embroiled in a relegation dogfight, but two points from their last five games has seen them move to within six points of the drop zone, such is the competitiveness of the Championship.

One signing that could give the Addicks a boost in the midfield department is Peterborough United playmaker, Marcus Maddison. The Posh bad-boy, who is known as something of a wild card character on and off the field, has been discussing personal terms with Bowyer and Charlton after the Addicks had a transfer fee accepted by Peterborough. Maddison has been told in no uncertain terms that he has no future at London Road, given his reluctance to sign a new contract which expires this summer.

Thus far, Charlton have failed to come to a mutual agreement with Maddison, whose personality and character is very similar to the unpredictable hot-head image of Lee Bowyer during his own playing days. Birmingham City are also reported to be sniffing around Maddison, with the Blues potentially having funds to play with, if a reported deal for teenage starlet Jude Bellingham is completed with Manchester United.

Bowyer looking to add younger faces and retain some of his older heads too

It’s clear that ESI’s takeover at The Valley doesn’t suddenly mean the club will be competing for players at the top end of Championship budgets. Bowyer may also need to be canny in the loan market over the coming days to try and attract young talent from the Premier League. Norwich City forward, Adam Idah is one who Bowyer is reportedly interested in, having bagged a hat-trick against Preston North End in the Canaries’ recent 4-2 FA Cup third round win.

Idah, a Republic of Ireland U21 international, could provide some much-needed support to striker, Lyle Taylor. Taylor, a self-confessed boyhood Charlton fan himself, has become something of an icon for the supporters on the terraces, leading the line with energy, power and pace. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed elsewhere, with Bristol City recently having a bid for his services knocked back by Bowyer. Bowyer is desperate to tie down Taylor to a new long-term deal, with his existing contract expiring in July.

With Bowyer very much looking to build a brighter future at The Valley, the likes of Taylor will be integral to cementing Charlton as a Championship force to be reckoned with.