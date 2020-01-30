Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Divock Origi’s injury issue is nothing serious.

The Belgian international started last night’s match against West Ham at the London stadium instead of the injured Sadio Mane. Origi had a fairly decent game as he won the penalty that led to Liverpool’s opening goal. The 24-year-old eventually had to be substituted with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Following the match, Klopp said that Origi felt cramps and hopes that he is prepared to play soon. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 52-year-old said: “Always when a player has to come off it’s a concern, especially when you play again three days later. But he told me it was cramps and let’s hope that it is like this and then he should be ready again.”

With Mane a doubt for this weekend’s match against Southampton, Klopp will be hoping that Origi is back to full fitness before that game. If the Belgian is unable to play, then Takumi Minamino could receive his first Premier League start.

Liverpool maintained their dominant run in the league by beating the Hammers 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They are now 19 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.