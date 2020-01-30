Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Nemanja Matic was his Man of the Match from last night’s Carabao Cup fixture against Man City.

The Red Devils beat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 in the second leg of their League Cup tie but eventually lost 2-3 on aggregate. Matic scored the only goal of the game which was also his first of the season. However, the Serb had a forgettable ending to the match as he was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

SEE MORE: “They’ve given absolutely everything”- Manchester United hailed following Carabao Cup exit

Following the fixture, Solskjaer singled out some of the Man United players for praise and said that Matic was his Man of the Match. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Norwegian said: “David [De Gea] shows, again, when he’s the best keeper in the world. I think the back four, with Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof], were excellent. Young Brandon [Williams] has been unbelievable again. And Nemanja was the Man of the Match for me.”

Matic produced a pretty fine performance on the pitch as did the other players Solskjaer mentioned, particularly De Gea who made some impressive saves to deny the Man City attackers. The Serbian international has been given some first-team opportunities lately due to Paul Pogba and McTominay being sidelined.

Matic will be hoping to produce similar performances if he is to receive more game time even when the duo are back.

Man United next take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.