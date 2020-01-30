Following their Carabao Cup exit despite winning the second leg, Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign against Wolves this weekend.

The Red Devils beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the FA Cup earlier this month and will be keen on beating them on Saturday in order to keep their top four hopes alive. Manchester United will obviously miss Marcus Rashford at a stage of the season where he was needed more than ever but they do have the team who can get the better of a pretty formidable Wolves side.

SEE MORE: ‘There is a chance’ – Club chief keen to make Man Utd loanee’s move permanent in summer

There’s little doubt that David de Gea will start in goal. The Spaniard was brilliant against Manchester City last night and will be needed to prevent the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez from posing a threat.

There’s a good chance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielding a four-man defence on Saturday. After producing a decent performance against Manchester City, there’s a good chance of Victor Lindelof partnering Harry Maguire in central defence. Brandon Williams and Aaron Win-Bissaka would start in their regular full-back positions.

In central midfield, there’s little doubt that Fred and Nemanja Matic will start. Both players did well against City with the latter scoring the winner.

Andreas Pereira will start as the attacking midfielder while Daniel James could be on the left wing. There’s a good chance Juan Mata will be on the right wing but it won’t be much of a surprise if Mason Greenwood gets a start.

Anthony Martial will most likely be the centre-forward and he will try to add to his tally of 12 goals against Wolves.