Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has taken to Instagram to announce he’s left the club for a return to Estudiantes.

The Argentina international started his career at Estudiantes before making a career for himself in Europe with Spartak Moscow, Sporting Lisbon, and then Man Utd.

Still, it clearly means a lot to him to return to his first club, as he sent this emotional message out on his Instagram page.

He said: “It doesn’t matter how much time has passed, or how long this return will last, but today I can say that I GO HOME!

“To mine, which is also that of many, that where they teach you that the love for colors and the “sense of belonging” are values ??that the years cannot erase.

“I return home, to the neighborhood, to “ONE”, to enjoy every Sunday of the family (pincharrata) in the gallery, there … always encouraging! I’m happy. Thanks to my family! Thank you Estudiantes!”

This follows the Mail claiming Rojo had been cleared to leave United on loan this January, with the 29-year-old having fallen out of favour in the first-team in recent times.