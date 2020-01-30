Medical TODAY: Bruno Fernandes at Carrington as €55m+ Man Utd move edges closer to completion

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to edge ever closer to officially becoming a Man Utd player as he’ll undergo a medical on Thursday.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Portuguese international is expected to complete a move to Old Trafford worth an initial €55m, although that could increase to €80m in total with bonuses.

The Red Devils tweeted confirmation that they had agreed a deal with Sporting on Wednesday night, but as of yet no official announcement has been made to confirm that the transfer has been completed although Fernandes was pictured on a flight heading to England.

Now, according to The Sun, the 25-year-old has arrived at Carrington on Thursday to undergo his medical while boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also seen arriving at the training complex in the morning.

That would suggest that we could be set for an imminent announcement and the various media shoots to unveil the Portuguese ace as a Man Utd player, and that will no doubt be a welcome boost for all concerned at the club.

Fernandes has enjoyed a stellar spell with Sporting, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 28 games so far this season to continue to show his class and importance to the side.

That made it tallies of 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 outings overall, and he’ll now look to take that same level of creative quality and eye for goal to Manchester in the years to come to try and lead Man Utd towards achieving their objectives.

His technical quality will arguably complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perfectly, and so there is surely a lot to like about this move from a Man Utd fan perspective and it seems to be a very sensible swoop indeed.

Time will tell though if he can make the level of impact needed at this level, as aside from his stint with Sporting, he did impress earlier in his career in Italy and so there is certainly a background that shows he is ready to make the step up.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not Fernandes will be in contention to make his debut against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday evening, but with the transfer deadline fast approaching, United will undoubtedly just want to get all the formalities taken care of and ensure that they get everything across the line in time to have Fernandes available as soon as possible.