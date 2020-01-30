Arsenal have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, giving Chelsea a huge potential transfer boost.

The Gunners don’t exactly look in need of more options up front, though many of their fans will no doubt be frustrated to hear this latest transfer update.

According to the Times, Arsenal were offered Mertens but turned him down due to wanting to focus on signing younger players.

The report also links the Belgium international as a target for Chelsea, and Blues fans will hope this development can give them some hope of concluding a deal.

Mertens is a quality player who could surely strengthen both these teams, but it’s looking like it may be difficult for anyone to lure him away this January.

Despite the Times claiming Mertens had been offered to Arsenal, it seems the player himself is unsure about leaving Napoli in the middle of the season.

This is because he’s keen to keep on playing regularly ahead of Euro 2020 this summer, according to the Times.

CFC may therefore have a job on their hands to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge, though he could presumably continue to play regularly due to Frank Lampard’s need for more options up front.

Youngster Tammy Abraham has had to play a lot of football this season and could do with a rest, with Lampard also not seeming to trust current backups Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi a great deal.

The Times add that Giroud could also be on his way out of Chelsea as Tottenham and Lazio are interested in the Frenchman.