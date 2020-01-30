Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has sent a clear message to his club over his future and a potential transfer away.

The Serbia international has put in a number of improved performances for Man Utd of late, despite starting the season out of favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a dip in form.

Matic will be out of contract at the end of the season, but he’s been quoted by the Daily Mirror that he’d be willing to sit down and negotiate a new deal.

In his interview with the Mirror, the former Chelsea man made it clear that staying at United would be his priority, despite saying he has other clubs asking about signing him.

“I’m at Carrington every day and open to talk if they think I can help,” he said. “There have been no talks.

“Of course I want to stay. It’s a pleasure to represent this club.

“I came here to win and I’ll give my best to win trophies. I can’t tell you who is asking for me, but when you play for Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you.

“That’s not only me, it’s for every player – especially when you’re out of contract.

“My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions.”

It remains to be seen what decision the Red Devils will take, with younger blood surely needed in the middle of the park.

Still, an experienced old head like Matic could also be useful to keep around at Old Trafford for a little longer as well.