Newcastle United have signed Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal that will keep him on Tyneside until the end of the season, something that manager Steve Bruce has called a “big coup” in an interview with the club’s website.

Done deal ? Welcome, Danny! ????#NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 30, 2020

The arrival of the defender comes just weeks after the injury to Jetro Willems, also on loan at Newcastle, who admitted with his eyes “full of tears” that his season appears done following his horrific injury suffered against Chelsea.

“It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left back position, so we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door,” Bruce went on to say.

Rose, who played in last season’s Champions League final, has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season for Spurs.

Talksport report that there is no option to make the deal permanent, while The Telegraph say that the Magpies will pay 2 million for the loan.

The England international has long been reported to want a move away from Spurs, having told The Sun in 2017 of his desire to play “up north” and win trophies before he retires.

He becomes Newcastle’s third signing of January 2020 following the arrivals of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.