Man Utd legend Gary Neville has condemned the attack on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s house this week but reiterated things must change at the club.

As noted by the Sun, the attack took place earlier this week at Woodward’s home in Cheshire, but fortunately it’s suggested that none of his family were home at the time.

It comes amid ongoing discontent among the Man Utd faithful over the running of the club and their inability to get back to the level that they were at previously and challenging for trophies.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men continuing to battle this season, the frustration and anger with the small group of Man Utd fans in question clearly went too far, and Neville has insisted that no one deserves that kind of treatment and fans must find other ways to express their feelings.

That said, he also added that things must change at Old Trafford as he believes that the situation has been building up for some time and so unless things are altered, specifically in terms of how the club is run and the infrastructure at board level, supporters will continue to be left feeling these same emotions.

“Manchester United fans are extremely frustrated. It’s been coming now for some time – not just with Ed Woodward but with the ownership as well. And it’s not going to get any better because essentially the football club is being mismanaged and the fans are not daft,” he told Sky Sports.

“However, there’s no reason for that to stretch to going to houses. It should be kept to other means and the fact of the matter is no one deserves that. Ultimately, Ed Woodward has done a great job for the club in certain areas – in terms of what he brought in to do for the Glazer family.

‘However on the football side – I’ve been quite vocal about it over the past few years – on the football side, it’s not good enough. The reality is the football department should be best in class – it’s Manchester United – but it’s not.

“So the fans have taken that frustration out in a way that has gone too far but it’s a fine line in terms of passion and frustration. They feel like their voice is not being heard – it can never be condoned because no man and their family deserve to have that and the reality is it’s wrong. I have to say that.

“But, the fans have gone – their heads have gone. It’s going to get noisier and noisier. Something needs to happen at the football club. They still don’t have a technical director, a football director, they still don’t seem very slick in the transfer market. Those are the main focal points for the fans and it needs to be dealt with quickly because Manchester United is a great club who at this moment in time are struggling.”

Time will tell whether or not anything changes at Man Utd, but while they continue to scrap for a top four finish, the gap between them and the likes of Liverpool and Man City continue to widen on the pitch at least.

There will be a boost for all concerned this week though, as the club confirmed in their tweet below that an agreement has been reached over the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting.

Given the quality that he possesses, that will no doubt provide a lift for the fans and the club, but time will tell if that leads to long-term improvements in recruitment or whether this is perhaps just a one-off smart deal from Man Utd to bring in a classy reinforcement.