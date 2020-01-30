Lazio are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman has made only seven appearances for the Blues this season so far, scoring a goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. Giroud has been linked to an exit from Stamford Bridge for a while now with Sky Italy claiming that Tottenham are offering him an 18-month contract.

However, a report from Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that Lazio have not only entered the race to sign the Frenchman but are also the front-runners. It is added that Giroud has agreed personal terms with the Biancocelesti but a transfer depends on Chelsea being able to sign Dries Mertens from Napoli.

The 33-year-old is currently the Blues’ third-choice striker and it seems very unlikely that he will receive much first-team opportunities this season. However, a move to Lazio may not do too much help to Giroud in terms of first-team opportunities as Simone Inzaghi’s side already have the likes of Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa and Felipe Caicedo.