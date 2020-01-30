Manchester United are reportedly targeting a surprise late transfer swoop for former Premier League striker Salomon Rondon before the end of January.

The Red Devils look in urgent need of signings up front after the recent injury to Marcus Rashford, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was already light in that department anyway after letting Romelu Lukaku join Inter Milan in the summer.

While United fans would no doubt rather see a big name come in, the club can’t afford to be too picky right now and need some experienced cover in an important position.

According to the Times, Rondon may well be that man, despite him having recently dropped down a level with a move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

The Venezuela international looked decent in spells with West Brom and Newcastle, though it’s debatable if he’s ever really looked like someone who could play for one of the big six.

Still, desperate times call for desperate measures and United would surely benefit from someone like him coming in on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old scored 11 goals in 32 league games for Newcastle last season but never hit double figures in a single league campaign at West Brom.