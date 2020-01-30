Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushing for Manchester United to seal late striker transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly urged Manchester United to seal a late move for a new striker before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Red Devils today announced the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in what looks an exciting move, though the team remains light up front.

United recently lost top scorer Marcus Rashford to injury, and it seems vital for the club to get someone in as cover for the months ahead.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer has communicated this to the Man Utd board in something of an SOS message.

It remains to be seen if the club have left it too late now, with a number of previous striker links failing to really materialise.

The Independent have previously linked MUFC with Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek, both of whom could’ve done a job.

Meanwhile, a slightly less glamorous name in Salomon Rondon has been linked with the club today in a report from the Times.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, United can come up with in the next 24 hours.