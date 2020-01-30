Tottenham have reportedly held talks over the possibility of a reunion with Gareth Bale as they a return for the Real Madrid superstar.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a productive spell with Spurs between 2007 and 2013 before leaving for the Spanish capital, as he gradually became a leading star in the Premier League.

While he has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with Real Madrid, injuries and a lack of playing time have been an ongoing issue for the Welsh international, and particularly this season, it seems as though he may well struggle to cement his place in the starting XI moving forward.

With that in mind, the Daily Mail have reported that Tottenham have held talks over a potential return to north London, but there isn’t a great deal of optimism over a deal being done for Bale.

It’s added that Bale’s £600,000-a-week wages will be the biggest problem, and so while talks have been aimed at trying to find a compromise with Real Madrid, such are the hefty figures involved, there doesn’t seem to be a great deal of confidence that an agreement will be reached ahead of the deadline.

Nevertheless, it’s certainly an interesting development as with his future at the Bernabeu under doubt, a reunion with Tottenham could be the ideal solution for the Welshman as it would also give him the opportunity to link up with Jose Mourinho.

Given Tottenham suffered a real injury blow to Harry Kane this month and their general lack of quality depth in the final third, taking Bale back to the club would seem like a sensible and potentially successful move but for now, it doesn’t sound as though a deal will be done before the January transfer window deadline.