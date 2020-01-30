Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed his players following yesterday’s Carabao Cup tie against City.

The Red Devils registered their second win over Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad last night thanks to a fine goal from Nemanja Matic. However, City won the tie 3-2 and progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup where they will take on Aston Villa.

Following the match, Solskjaer hailed his team’s performance. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said: “These boys have come a long way. They’ve given absolutely everything. They’ve developed – I think, in the first half, even though we didn’t create too many clear-cut chances, we pressed them back and had spells where we were attacking and we had spells where they were defending deep, which pleased me.”

Manchester United weren’t able to reach the Carabao Cup final but they can take a lot of positives from last night’s fixture. This was their second win over City at the Etihad and it will definitely boost their morale ahead of upcoming fixtures. Given that the Red Devils have Bruno Fernandes now, they could very well make it to the top four of the Premier League.

Man United next play Wolves at Old Trafford this weekend.