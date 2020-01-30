Menu

Video: ‘F**k off’ – Neil Lennon’s outburst towards Celtic’s injured Mikey Johnston

Celtic manager Neil Lennon may find himself under fire for his x-rated outburst towards Hoops ace Mikey Johnston last night.

In the 67th minute of Celtic’s 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over St.Johnstone, Johnston was forced off with an injury.

Lennon, who looked furious in his seat in the dugout, appeared to mouth ‘f**k off’ towards the ace. He later appeared to call the Celtic winger a ‘wee ‘s**tebag’.

Johnston is only 20 years old, was this reaction uncalled for?

Take a look at Lennon’s outburst below:

