Video: Harvey Elliott scores stunning bicycle kick goal for Liverpool U23s

Liverpool U23s were in action against Wolves on Monday night and Harvey Elliott undoubtedly produced the moment of the game.

The encounter ended in a 2-2 draw, but the Reds did mount a comeback from two goals down and it was Elliott who drew them level with the brilliant effort seen in the video below.

Jake Cain delivered a corner into the box and found the 16-year-old at the near post, and he produced a real moment of class as his bicycle kick found the back of the net.

It’s another example of what the talented youngster is capable of and he’ll be looking to deliver in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury next month with the U23s side expected to play the tie.

However, moving forward, it looks as though Jurgen Klopp has a real talent on his hands, and he’ll hope to help him develop and improve his game in the coming years to play a key role for Liverpool moving forward.