Video: Lionel Messi expertly rounds keeper before scoring for Barcelona vs Leganes

In the 89th minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey encounter between Barcelona and Leganes, Lionel Messi made it 5-0 to round off an emphatic victory for Quique Setien’s side.

Creative midfielder Ivan Rakitic slipped in Messi with a pinpoint through ball before the Barcelona forward rounded the Leganes keeper and lobbed the ball into the back of the net.

The 32-year-old scored his first goal of the game after a brilliant assist from midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong, check it out here.

Take a look at the Argentine superstar’s sublime effort below:

