Menu

Video: Lionel Messi expertly rounds keeper before scoring for Barcelona vs Leganes

FC Barcelona
Posted by

In the 89th minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey encounter between Barcelona and Leganes, Lionel Messi made it 5-0 to round off an emphatic victory for Quique Setien’s side.

Creative midfielder Ivan Rakitic slipped in Messi with a pinpoint through ball before the Barcelona forward rounded the Leganes keeper and lobbed the ball into the back of the net.

The 32-year-old scored his first goal of the game after a brilliant assist from midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong, check it out here.

Take a look at the Argentine superstar’s sublime effort below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Copa Del Rey Leganes