Video: Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona after superb Frenkie de Jong assist vs Leganes

In the 58th minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Leganes, the Blaugrana took a 3-0 lead thanks to some fine work from Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong.

Midfield maestro De Jong showcased his stunning vision by playing an inch-perfect through ball into Messi’s path.

The Argentine superstar skipped into the box before beating a couple of defenders and firing a shot on goal, the 32-year-old’s effort was deflected into the back of the net.

Take a look at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s effort here:

It wasn't pretty, but Lionel Messi found a way. Stream the Copa del Rey on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/8zZw8Pp8Lb pic.twitter.com/5ZNo5dxdRq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 30, 2020

MESSI GOAL BARCA 3-0 FOLLOW FOR LIVE GOALS pic.twitter.com/dSAGCDovhM — HD GOALS LIVE (@HDGoalsLive) January 30, 2020