Menu

Video: Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona after superb Frenkie de Jong assist vs Leganes

FC Barcelona
Posted by

In the 58th minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Leganes, the Blaugrana took a 3-0 lead thanks to some fine work from Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong.

Midfield maestro De Jong showcased his stunning vision by playing an inch-perfect through ball into Messi’s path.

The Argentine superstar skipped into the box before beating a couple of defenders and firing a shot on goal, the 32-year-old’s effort was deflected into the back of the net.

Take a look at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s effort here:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Leganes Lionel Messi