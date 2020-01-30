Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to beat rivals Tottenham to the transfer of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose on loan.

The 28-year-old is still in talks over a move to Spurs but could now also make a late move to Man Utd as he’s offered to the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports.

Jose has shone in his time in La Liga and looks like he could do a job in the Premier League, with both United and Tottenham short up front.

While MUFC recently lost Marcus Rashford to injury, Tottenham are also without star striker Harry Kane after he also suffered a bad injury recently.

Jose on loan could be an ideal short-term move for both clubs as they look to cope without such important players in attack.

Both United and Spurs are level on points at the moment and chasing a top four spot in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It could therefore mean that whoever wins the Jose transfer battle gains a huge advantage in that scrap for fourth in the coming months.