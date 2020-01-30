Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that he’s making progress in his recovery from an injury blow after posting an update on social media.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery earlier this month on his injured hamstring, with The Guardian reporting that he could be sidelined until April.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Tottenham consider swoop for superstar, but whopping £600k-a-week wages key obstacle

Given his influence for Spurs over the years, which has continued this season with 17 goals and two assists in just 25 appearances, it was a major blow for Jose Mourinho’s side as they continue to chase a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham are six points adrift of rivals Chelsea after 24 games, and so it would be a huge boost for all concerned if they could welcome Kane back ahead of schedule to play a pivotal role in the latter stages of the campaign.

While there was no recovery timeline offered, Kane posted the video below with the caption: “Working hard. Making progress.”

The clip shows him working alone in the gym and stretching out that injured hamstring, and it was enough to get a number of fans excited about how well he’s looking after surgery, as seen in the comments.

Time will tell whether or not Kane can return and play a big part for Tottenham before the season ends, but with their lack of firepower up top, Mourinho will certainly be hoping to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

Further, with EURO 2020 this summer, England boss Gareth Southgate will no doubt be closely monitoring the situation too as he’ll hope his captain and talisman can fully recover and get plenty of playing time before the tournament gets underway.