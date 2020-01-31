Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

The German international has been linked to Borussia Dortmund with the Daily Mail claiming that he would have a medical with the Bundesliga club on Friday ahead of a £25 million transfer.

However, according to German outlet Sport1, Arsenal, Tottenham and PSG are also interested in signing Can. The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, making only eight appearances across all competitions this season so far.

The Bianconeri have a number of quality midfielders and there’s every chance Can won’t receive much first-team opportunities if he stays there. Hence, a move away from the Serie A champions would be useful for him as far as game time is concerned.

Arsenal could be a suitable option for him as he could bolster the squad along with the fact that Spurs have ample options in midfield.

However, with little time left for the transfer window to close, it seems quite unlikely for Can to make a return to the Premier League.