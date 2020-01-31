Arsenal team news: Double boost for Arteta vs Burnley, duo remain doubts

Arsenal face a tricky trip to Burnley on Sunday as Mikel Arteta hopes to see his side continue their unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Gunners have now gone six games without defeat, with their last outing coming in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their FA Cup tie on Monday night.

Despite that upturn in form, Arsenal remain down in 10th place in the Premier League table, with a 10-point deficit to wipe out as they continue to scrap for a Champions League qualification spot this year.

With that ongoing battle in mind coupled with their other commitments next month, Arteta will be desperate to get back to having as close to a fully-fit squad as possible, but it seems as though he’ll still have some absentees this weekend.

As per the club’s official site, there is a huge double boost in that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz are set to return after sitting out due to suspension prior to this encounter, and given their potential influence and impact at either end of the pitch coupled with their experience, that will be music to the ears of Arteta and Arsenal fans.

However, it’s added that both Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi will need to be assessed ahead of the game as they are struggling with a thigh and ankle problem respectively.

Meanwhile, Calum Chambers, Reiss Nelson and Kieran Tierney are also all set to miss out.

Burnley have struggled so far this season and that’s reflected by the fact that they sit down in 13th place in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Given that they come into this game after impressive wins over Leicester City and Man Utd in their last two league outings though, they are certainly capable of causing Arsenal real problems this weekend.