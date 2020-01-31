According to Sport via Le Parisien, Barcelona center-back Samuel Umtiti rejected the idea of ??potentially leaving Catalonia to join Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Le Parisien claim that the defender received an offer to sign for the Gunners and that Barcelona would’ve consider the 26-year-old’s sale if Arsenal made a suitable bid for the star.

Despite reportedly being courted by Mikel Arteta’s side, it’s claimed that Umtiti ultimately decided to reject a move to north London.

Umtiti has made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

Considering that the ace hasn’t long returned from some injury troubles a serious injury – do you think he would’ve made a good signing for Arsenal, given their worrying track record with keeping their defenders fit?

Umtiti is certainly still one of the highest-profile defenders in the world, it would be interesting to see how the Frenchman would do in the Premier League – but the prospect of playing for Arsenal doesn’t seem to convince Umtiti enough to take this plunge .