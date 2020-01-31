Man Utd have confirmed that new signing Bruno Fernandes will wear the No.18 shirt at Old Trafford, and fans may not have long to wait for their first look at him.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils secured the signing of the 25-year-old for €55m from Sporting Lisbon, although it’s noted that fee could rise to €80m with add-ons.

Having enjoyed a glittering spell with the Portuguese giants, it will be fascinating to now see whether or not Fernandes can deliver at the highest level, with United undoubtedly in need of a player with his quality to give them a lift in their bid to compete.

With his technical quality and creativity, he could complement the pace and movement from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perfectly, and so Man Utd fans will no doubt be itching to see him on the pitch to find out just how influential he could be for them.

As reported by The Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that his new signing will be in the squad to face Wolves on Saturday evening, and he has made it relatively clear that he will be involved in some form to make his debut for his new club.

“He’s fit to play and he will be involved,” Solskjaer told reporters. ”Definitely he will be in the squad, once he gets the training out of the way today.

“He’s had a few hectic days now, his little daughter was three-years-old yesterday, so I don’t know how much he will be involved, but he will be in the squad.”

Time will tell just how many minutes he’s given if he isn’t a starter, but it certainly sounds as though Fernandes will have a part to play this weekend as he looks to make an immediate impact for the Premier League giants as they continue to chase a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, the club have officially confirmed that Fernandes will wear the No.18 shirt, a number made famous by club legend Paul Scholes during his time at Old Trafford.

Following Ashley Young’s exit to join Inter this month, it was once again available, and now Fernandes will hope to don his new jersey on Saturday and show his class to his new set of supporters.