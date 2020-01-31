Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Monaco striker Islam Slimani.

The Algerian international has made 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season so far, netting seven goals while providing as many assists.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb’s chief editor Marco Conterio, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Slimani who has also attracted interest from Inter Milan. The 31-year-old was also linked to Manchester United by Sky Sports recently.

? Non solo #Inter. Su Islam Slimani si è inserito il Chelsea #CFC e potrebbe sbloccare così Giroud alla #Lazio. @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) January 30, 2020

Chelsea might need to sign a striker with Olivier Giroud being linked to an exit. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 33-year-old has agreed personal terms with Lazio. Slimani has done fairly well for Monaco this season so far and he could be a suitable addition to Frank Lampard’s squad. The Algerian international has also played in the Premier League before, featuring in 46 matches for Leicester City with 13 goals to his name.

However, Monaco may not be too willing to let go of Slimani as provided their main striker Wissam Ben-Yedder is injured, they would need him.