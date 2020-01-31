AC Milan have completed a deadline day signing as they’ve officially confirmed the arrival of Alexis Saelemaekers from Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old arrives following a decent spell with the Belgian outfit, as he has bagged two goals and four assists in 19 outings so far this season after playing a key role last year.

However, he will now begin a new chapter in his career as Milan confirmed in a club statement that Saelemaekers has joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Further, Calciomercato report that the deal could eventually cost the Italian giants around €8m if they decide to make it a permanent switch, but much will now seemingly depend on the the Belgian youngster’s ability to impress coach Stefano Pioli and the Milan hierarchy.

It’s an important late addition for the Rossoneri, as after opting to green light an exit for Suso to join Sevilla, coupled with Krzysztof Piatek’s departure, there were perhaps a few concerned supporters over the lack of depth.

While Saelemaekers isn’t a proven individual at the highest level, he has shown some promising signs with Anderlecht and he’ll no doubt be motivated to make his spell at Milan a success to ensure that it lasts beyond the next few months.

Milan have been busy in January as Saelemaekers becomes their fifth signing, following the arrivals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Asmir Begovic, Simon Kjaer and Diego Laxalt.

Meanwhile, there have also been a number of exits in addition to Suso and Piatek, with Pepe Reina, Mattia Caldara and Ricardo Rodriguez also departing.

Milan face Verona on Sunday looking to extend a five-game winning streak across all competitions, while they now sit eight points adrift of Roma who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.